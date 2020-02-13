Bhubaneswar: The Higher Education department, Wednesday, issued show-cause notice to the 10 degree colleges with less than 25 per cent enrolment during the last three years for withdrawal of recognition.

The department’s additional secretary, Jayant Narayan Sarangi, has written letters to the Apex Residential Degree College of Science and Commerce in Jajpur, Kshetrapal Sanskrit College and Sriram Sanskrit College in Kendrapara, Brihaspati College, Joda in Keonjhar, Gyan Bharati College, Mancheswar and Gourav College of Science and Commerce and Management, Bhubaneswar Palasuni in Khurda district.

Brilliance Plus III Science College, Kailashchandrapur in Mayurbhanj, Institute of Advanced Studies in Commerce, Angulipada in Sambalpur, Sukanti Degree College, Dhabamunda in Sonepur and Venus Degree College in Sundargarh were also served notices.

The additional secretary asked them to send their explanation by February 20 as to why their recognition for degree course should not be withdrawn.

This is a follow-up of the notices sent January 7, 2020 by the Odisha Government to 13 degree colleges over poor enrollment.

The department secretary Saswat Mishra had issued the show-cause notices to the colleges as per the e-Admission data which showed that the number of students admitted to these colleges remained less than 25 per cent of the sanctioned strength for last three months.