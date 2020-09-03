Cuttack: A hardcore criminal was brutally murdered by two unknown miscreants Wednesday late night on Bidanasi road near Ipsar Gada in Cuttack city. The attack also left his associate severely injured.

The deceased was identified to be Prakash Behera alias Hadia (45) who hailed from Dagarapada area. Notably, Prakash was involved in illegal liquor trade and had over 22 criminal cases lodged against him at several police stations in this city, police sources informed.

According to the sources, Hadia was intercepted by two bike-borne miscreants while he was with one of his associates when the assailants attacked both of them with sword-like sharp weapons.

The miscreants ran them down and hacked Prakash to death, leaving his aide’s right arm severely injured. On being informed, Bidanasi police reached the spot and rushed both injured to SCB Medical College and Hospital where doctors declared Hadia brought dead.

Meanwhile, local police have launched investigations into the murder case. The police suspect previous rivalry behind this brutal attack.

PNN