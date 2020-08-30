Bhanjanagar: A case of unnatural death has turned out to be a murder case here. Ganjam police had closed it stating it to be an unnatural death case five years back. However, after receiving certain information, police reopened the case and also arrested the husband of the deceased. The husband who has been identified as Raju Naik was arrested Saturday. He is a resident of Jhaliagochha village under Tarasingh police station of Ganjam district He was forwarded to court Sunday.

Sources said, family members of Raju Naik had filed a missing complaint February 5, 2015 after Raju and his wife Madhuri Naik had gone missing. After 40 days police discovered the skeletal remains of a person who was later identified as Madhuri. Even though the needle of suspicion pointed toward Raju, the cops were not able to find him.

Sources said that Raju had fled to Chennai after allegedly murdering his wife. Thinking that the matter may have cooled off by now, Raju returned to his village earlier this month from Chennai. He was in for a shock went police turned up at his residence and took him to the station for questioning.

During the course of the grilling Raju confessed to his crime. Raju said after divorcing his first wife, he had married Madhuri of Rudhapadar in 2012. For Madhuri it was her second marriage also. However, after three years of their marriage Raju suspected that Madhuri was still in a relationship with her first husband. The couple frequently had arguments over this issue.

Raju finally decided to get rid of Madhuri. The two of them went to a nearby jungle to collect firewood, February 5, 2015. There they again entered into a heated argument during the course of which Raju with the axe hacked Madhuri to death. Then he fled to Chennai as he had already booked a ticket for the southern city.

Tarasingh Police Station IIC Sabyasachhi Mallha informed that further investigation regarding the murder is on. Police is trying to find out if any other persons were involved in the gruesome murder.

PNN