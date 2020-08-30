Jeypore: A 48-year-old undertrial prisoner who was arrested over his involvement in smuggling of cannabis (ganja) in Koraput district died by suicide at the Jeypore Sadar police station in the distric Saturday night. The matter however, came to light Sunday after police informed the media regarding the incident.

The deceased has been identified as Gopalram Paswan of the district.

Sources said, a couple of day before Paswan was arrested while allegedly transporting around 850 kg of ganja in a truck from Malkangiri to Rajasthan.

Police said, “Paswan died bys suicide after hanging himself from the ceiling with the help of a blanket in the jail. We are investigating the case. The body has been sent to District Headquarters Hospital for post-mortem.”

It will be handed over to the family members of the deceased, they added.

“How can an undertrial prisoner commit suicide when police personnel were present inside the jail. We demand a high-level inquiry into the incident,” questioned family members of Paswan.

Police have assured the family members of Paswan of a proper probe to ascertain the exact reasons behind the man’s suicide.

PNN