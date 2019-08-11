Nayagarh: Nayagarh police superintendent Sunday suspended five police officials including a havildar for dereliction of duty after an undertrial prisoner escaped custody Friday – for the third time.

The inmate — identified as Tapan Kumar Rout (27), a native of Karabara village under Fategarh police limits of Nayagarh district — was lodged in the jail for allegedly raping a minor girl. He gave the cops a slip for the third time August 9 while he was being taken to the vehicle after being produced before the JMFC court in Bhapur.

He was brought to Judicial Magistrate of First Class (JMFC) court Bhapur Friday from Khandapada jail. After appearing before the magistrate when he was being shifted to jail, the accused managed to escape by pushing away the lady constable.

According to police officials, he cunningly managed to escape jail for the first time June 10, 2019 by climbing the boundary wall while the officials were busy monitoring cleaning work inside the campus. He was rearrested two days later. A jail official was suspended in connection with the incident.

He escaped again August 3, 2019 for the second time, and was rearrested by the police August 5, 2019 from Kaligiri-Alasua area under Baideswar police limit of Cuttack district following an extensive manhunt.