Wimbledon: Even with a chance to complete a so-called ‘Golden Slam’, Novak Djokovic isn’t sure whether he’ll be playing at the Tokyo Olympics. A ‘Golden Slam’ can only happen every four years. It means a player will have to win the Australian, French and US Open along with Wimbledon and the Olympic gold in the same calendar year. Novak Djokovic has already won the Australian, French and Wimbledon men’s singles titles.

The lack of fans and the tight coronavirus restrictions in Tokyo means Djokovic remains on the fence about travelling to Japan. “I’ll have to think about it,” Djokovic said after winning Wimbledon Sunday.

“My plan was always to go to Olympic Games. But right now I’m a little bit divided. It’s kind of 50-50 because of what I heard in the last couple days. That includes the news that there won’t be fans in the stands. And that the tight restrictions will mean he can only bring a limited number of people as part of his personal team. That was really disappointing to hear,” added the Serbian.

Rafael Nadal has already said he will not be playing in Tokyo. Roger Federer on the other hand, is yet to announce his decision.

The top-ranked Djokovic beat Matteo Berrettini in four sets to earn his third straight Grand Slam title. It was his record-equalling 20th Grand Slam title.

If he goes and wins in Tokyo and at the US Open, he’d be the first male tennis player to complete a ‘Golden Slam’. Steffi Graf is the only woman to have done it, in 1988. Rod Laver was the last man to win all four Grand Slams in the same calendar year, in 1969.

Goran Ivanisevic, who is on Djokovic’s coaching team, would like to see the Serb add his name to the list. “If somebody can win a Golden Slam, that’s him,” Ivanisevic said. “First time in his career, winning three titles in a row in the same year and now he has the chance to win the fourth. I mean, that would be unbelievable,” Ivanisevic said.