Belgrade: Novak Djokovic’s parents defended their son Wednesday for organising the Adria Tour events. They blamed another tennis player for spreading the coronavirus at a series of exhibition matches hosted by the top-ranked player. Novak Djokovic and his wife tested positive for the virus Tuesday. The 17-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic then apologised online for organising the Adria Tour events.

The event brought together professional players from various countries to play matches in Serbia and Croatia. Thousands of spectators attended the matches and no social distancing was observed.

Outspoken dad

Djokovic’s outspoken father blamed the cancellation of the tour on Grigor Dimitrov. He was one of the three other players to test positive in the last few days. There is no evidence however, to suggest Dimitrov spread the virus to others.

“Why did it happen? Because that man probably came sick, who knows from where,” Srdjan Djokovic told ‘RTL Croatia TV’. “He didn’t test here, he tested somewhere else … I think that’s not fair. He inflicted damage to both Croatia and to us as a family in Serbia. Nobody is feeling well because of this situation,” Djokovic’s dad added.

Others infected

Dimitrov, a three-time Grand Slam semifinalist from Bulgaria, was the first Adria Tour participant to test positive for the virus. He was followed by Borna Coric and Viktor Troicki. The infections raised questions about the full-fledged return of competitive tennis, including the scheduled US Open in August. “We were wrong and it was too soon,” wrote Djokovic.

Dimitrov played in matches in both Belgrade and at the Croatian Adriatic resort of Zadar. He reportedly arrived in Serbia from the United States and his native Bulgaria. He did not immediately respond to this agency’s request for comment while recovering from the infection in Monaco.

NBA player Nikola Jokic, a Serb who plays for the Denver Nuggets, has also tested positive for the coronavirus. He was pictured shaking hands with Djokovic at an exhibition basketball event in Belgrade this month.

Mom’s reaction

Djokovic’s mother said both her son and his wife Jelena are feeling fine, but are suffering because of the widespread criticism. “It is horrible what is being written, but we are used to it,” Dijana Djokovic told ‘Belgrade Blic’.

US Open without spectators

The coronavirus outbreak led to the suspension of the ATP and WTA professional tennis tours in March. Plans were announced last week for the sport’s sanctioned events to return in August. The US Open is scheduled to begin August 31 without spectators. However, many top players have said they are not too keen to play in the tournament.