Mhow (MP): A four-year-old girl sleeping under a bridge was abducted, raped and murdered at Mhow in Indore district of Madhya Pradesh, police said Monday.

The crime took place in an abandoned military bungalow near Mhow railway station, 25 kilometres from the district headquarters Sunday night, said an official.

“She was sleeping beside her parents under a bridge near Mhow railway station when some unidentified person took her to an abandoned military bungalow 200 metres away and raped her,” Mhow police station in-charge Abhay Nema said Monday.

Her parents, who mounted a search when they did not find the four-year-old child around in the morning, were informed by some people about a body found at the bungalow, which turned out to be that of their missing daughter, Nema informed.

A case under relevant sections of IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered and efforts are on to track down the accused, the official stated.

This incident coming only after a few days after the Telengana rape and murder case has once more stunned the entire country. In Telengana a woman veterinarian was abducted, raped and murder in a gruesome manner November 27. The entire country has been demanding the harshest of punishments for the four rape accused who have already been arrested and are in judicial custody.

The MP rape and murder once more highlights the lawlessness that exists in the country at present where even minors are not being spared by these sexual perverts.

Agencies