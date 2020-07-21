Keonjhar: The Keonjhar district administration has decided to introduce mid-day meals, free text books and issue free uniform to students of class IX and X from 2020-21. So far, these facilities had been available for students of Class I to VIII. The decision of the Keonjhar district administration is the first of its kind attempt in Odisha. The funds for the project will come from newly-launched Keonjhar District Mineral fund (KDMF).

Also Read: Rayagada’s Kolnara tehsil office shut as tehsildar tests COVID positive

The introduction of the scheme of mid-day meal, free textbooks and uniforms for Class IX and X students is being done to reduce the dropout rate after Class VIII, said District Collector Ashish Thakare.

The district administration has also launched a scholarship programme for Class X students. Under this programme, Class X students who perform well in the Board of Secondary Education exams will be awarded between Rs 10,000 to Rs 40,000, depending on the marks scored by them.

Launching this programme Thakare said that it will address the nutritional needs of students during adolescence. It will also encourage them to successfully complete their school cycle and support them financially to pursue higher studies.

A field survey report by the district administration said that out of every 100 children who enroll in Class I, only 40 per cent student manage to continue their studies beyond Class VIII. The key factor behind the withdrawal is the lack of free text books, uniforms and mid-day meal, after Class VIII.

The total annual budget for upcoming project has been earmarked at Rs 22 crore. The entire amount will come from the KDMF. More than 50,000 students will benefit from the scheme.

PNN