Bhubaneswar: Now, people waiting for Covid-19 test reports will not have to worry about running to the test centres to get their reports. They can get it online sitting at home.

The state government Saturday launched a Covid test report website to help people check their Covid test status which will bring convenience as well as enable people to know the results faster.

One can login on to https://covid19regd.odisha.gov.in and know the status of his/her test. The website has been also linked to state Covid-19 Dashboard – https://statedashboard.odisha.gov.in for greater convenience.

With the launching of this website, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said, “Technology has always been a big bulwark during the fight against the pandemic. Hassle free provision of information regarding Covid test to people will not only smoothen the process but also give a huge relief to the people during these trying times.”

He said that it has been government’s effort to provide free testing-cum-treatment to protect precious lives, especially the vulnerable people.

“We have significantly increased our capacity to conduct RT-PCR testing by setting up RT-PCR test centres across most districts where service will be provided to people every day, further strengthening the fight against the pandemic,” the CM said.

PNN