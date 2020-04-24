Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government directed Friday all district collectors to provide kerosene to non-ration card holders for domestic use during lockdown. Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain said that non-ration card holders will be provided with two litres of kerosene per family.

In a letter the Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Department has written to all district collectors to ensure that the distribution takes place smoothly. Currently 3,458KL of kerosene is available with the wholesalers.

This decision by the Odisha government will benefit more than 17 lakh non-ration card holders. Kerosene will be provided on a first come first serve basis.

District administrations have been asked to file a detailed report after distribution to the non-ration card holders are completed.

PNN