Bhubaneswar: As part of his 5T initiative, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Monday launched an online module for payment of property tax in all urban local bodies (ULBs) of the state at Lok Seva Bhawan here.

Now, residents under all municipal corporations including in Bhubaneswar, municipalities and Notified Area Councils (NACs) can pay their property tax through online mode. People in Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) jurisdiction can pay property taxes online by logging into https://citizenservices.bhubaneswar.me at their convenience. For denizens of urban local bodies (ULBs), the facility is available at www.ulbodisha.gov.in

They can pay taxes online using credit card, debit card, net banking and e- wallets. Launching the online service, Naveen said, “I congratulate the urban development department for giving shape to one of the important 5T targets. It has been the endeavour of my government to deliver all public services at the doorsteps of people. I am sure people residing in urban areas will be immensely benefited.” The CM also launched Municipal Premier

League , a unique transformative endeavour, which will facilitate ULBs to enhance their own revenue collections.

“Citizens often correlate the payment of taxes with delivery of services. Urban Odisha today is transforming itself into liveable, sustainable and inclusive cities. I understand organisation of MPL for enhancing the revenue collection of the ULBs is a first of its kind in the entire country,” he pointed out.

The CM said the initiative has been taken to collect increased amounts of taxes on a competitive mode. The competition will be held among nine ULBs and rewards will be given to the winning civic body.

Enhancing own revenues of our cities is very important to encourage higher investments, ensure better amenities and enhance living conditions of urbanites. During the function, the CM also unveiled the MPL Winner’s Trophy.

H&ID Minister Pratap Jena said, “The online property tax module will benefit around 70 lakh people in 114 ULBs as they no longer have to visit any office to pay holding tax.” The MPL is a first-of-its-kind competition for the tax officials in the country. The objective of the league is to raise the tax revenue of ULBs.