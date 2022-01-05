New Delhi: Samsung Wednesday said that the customers in India can now pre-reserve its latest flagship — Galaxy S21 FE 5G — by paying a token amount of Rs 999 on its e-Store and Shop app in the country.

Customers can pre-reserve Galaxy S21 FE 5G from January 5-10, and the device will go on sale in India from January 11, the company said in statement.

Customers making the pre-reservation for Galaxy S21 FE 5G will get the ‘Next Galaxy VIP Pass’ which entitles them to get Galaxy SmartTag worth Rs 2,699 for free.

“Additionally, customers will have the flexibility to cancel the pre-reserve pass anytime and avail 100 per cent,” the company said in a statement.

The flagship Samsung device is expected to cost a little less than Rs 60,000 in the Indian market.

Galaxy S21 FE is similar to the S21 series in its look and experience, powered by a Snapdragon 888 chip, packing 6 or 8 GB of RAM and with 128GB or 256GB of storage, according to media reports.

It runs on One UI 4 based on Google’s latest operating system, Android 12.

It is 7.9 millimeters thick and available in four colours — olive, lavender, white and graphite. It uses the sleek contour cut outer design and a punch-hole selfie camera.

It is fitted with the 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with a 240Hz touch response rate and 120 Hz refresh rate, and comes with a trio of rear cameras, a 12 MP ultra-wide sensor and an 8 MP telephoto lens.

Samsung Electronics will unveil Galaxy S21 FE 5G at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, the US.