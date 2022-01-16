Chandigarh: In the run-up to the state assembly polls, Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief Navjot Singh Sidhu Sunday invited industry tycoon Elon Musk to set up Tesla’s unit in state’s industrial hub Ludhiana.

“I invite @elonmusk, Punjab Model will create Ludhiana as a hub for Electric Vehicles & Battery industry with time-bound single-window clearance for investment that brings new technology to Punjab, create green jobs, walking path of environment preservation & sustainable development,” Sidhu tweeted.

Sidhu’s invite comes in the wake of Musk’s assertion that the company is facing a “lot of challenges” in bringing the company to India.

Earlier, Telangana and Maharashtra also invited Elon Musk to set up business there.