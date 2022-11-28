Sundargarh: Binita is mother of an undernourished child. She had taken her kid for treatment at the Nutrition Rehabilitation Centre (NRC) at the district headquarters hospital in Sundargarh after the child was identified with Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM) condition. “I was concerned for my 2-year-old daughter who was underweight. As advised by the Anganwadi Didi, I came here for the treatment of my child. The doctors have given her medicines after conducting necessary tests. She was also provided with a healthy diet at this centre.

Now, her appetite and overall health is improving,”says Binita Magar from Barpali village under Hemgir block. Anis Tharminz of Jhariatoli village under Nuagaon block has a similar tale to tell. “My son was weak and frail. I took him to the NRC in Rourkela where I stayed with him for a fortnight during which he was given various medicines and nutritional care. There they routinely measured his weight and height. He is healthier now,” said Anis, the father of another undernourished child.

Like the kids of Binita and Anis, scores of children in the district with symptomatic of SAM condition are being given necessary treatment and nutritional food at the NRCs in Sundargarh, Rourkela and Bonai which function under the aegis of the National Health Mission (NHM). Regular health check-up is also done to assess the change in the children’s condition during their stay at the centres.

Till October 2022, a total of 3,723 children have been benefitted by the special health care services provided at the NRCs being run in the district headquarters hospital, Government Hospital at Rourkela and at the Sub-divisional hospital at Bonai. When contacted, Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO and PHO) Saroj Kumar Mishra said that children having disproportionate height and weight ratio of significant measure are categorised under SAM. He said that any deficiency in the nutrition of children can severely impact their physical and mental growth.

In many cases, this can lead to various health issues in the later part of their life thus affecting their productivity. The NRCs in Sundargarh are playing an important role in the identification of the problem and nutritional rehabilitation of children suffering from malnutrition, he added.

All three NRCs in the district are equipped with 10 beds each with doctors, health workers, nutrition experts to attend to them and extend necessary health services to the affected children. Sasmita Panda, a nutrition expert at the Sundargarh NRC said that following admission at the NRC, vital indexes of the children like weight, height and arm circumference are measured and recorded. Doctors also conduct their pathological tests. Based on the reports, their treatment and nourishment begins.

Moreover, mothers at the centre are counselled on the children’s diet plan and care when the child returns home, she said. Reports said, 35 mobile health teams are working in the district under Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK) to identify children suffering from SAM, in coordination with the local Anganwadi workers. Moreover, symptomatic children are also identified during the Mamata Divas at the Anganwadi Centres and referred to the nearest NRCs.