Jajpur: Bhaskar Chandra Nayak, an NRI Odia doctor, has promised to donate Rs 1 crore for the construction of a Jagannath temple near his native village in Jajpur district of Odisha.

Nayak, who has been is serving as a doctor at different hospitals in New York City for the past 43 years, is a devotee of Lord Jagannath. While Nayak will provide Rs 1 crore for building the temple, locals have donated land for the temple at Jagatpur village under Beruda panchayat in Jajpur district.

Nayak and his wife Indrajita performed a ‘Bhumi Puja’ for the temple on June 1 in the presence of the villagers.

“My father was a big devotee of Lord Jagannath. He wished to have a Jagannath temple in our locality. The people of Jagatpur also wanted to build the temple. So we laid the foundation stone for the temple,” Nayak said.

With the support of all, the temple will be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 1 crore to Rs 1.5 crore, he added.

Srinivas Panda, a native of Jagatpur village, said, “The temple will be built under the leadership of Bhaskar Nayak. All the villagers are with him and joined the Bhumi Puja programme.”

Soon after the rainy season, the construction work will begin and a target has been set to complete the work within a year, the villagers said.

IANS