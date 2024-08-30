Colombo: India’s National Security Adviser Ajit Doval Friday called on Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe and discussed the ongoing bilateral economic collaboration.

Doval arrived here Thursday to attend the Colombo Security Conclave to be held Friday.

Doval called on President Wickremesinghe at the Presidential Secretariat this morning, the President’s Media Division (PMD) said.

They discussed the ongoing economic collaboration between Sri Lanka and India.

Senior Advisor to the President on National Security, Sagala Ratnayake, also attended the meeting, the PMD said.

The Colombo Security Conclave brings together National Security Advisors and Deputy NSAs from India, Sri Lanka, Maldives and Mauritius.

Bangladesh and the Seychelles have observer status at the conclave.

The conclave deals with maritime security counter-terrorism and cyber security with India bringing to the fore its strategic concerns in the Indian Ocean.