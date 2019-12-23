Bhubaneswar: Hundreds of National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) members of Utkal University, Monday, staged a protest on the varsity premises as well as on the National Highway 16 here over the enactment of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) by the Union government.

As many as 200 members of NSUI took part in the peaceful protest demanding immediate repeal of the controversial Act which envisages citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

According to sources, the students took out a rally from inside the varsity campus to the main entrance Monday morning. Later, they burnt the effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on NH 16 resulting in the blockade of the road for around half an hour.

The traffic on NH 16 came to a halt till the Sahid Nagar police reached the spot and dispersed the protestors from the spot. However, the police did not detain any protester during the rally.