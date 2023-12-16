Bhubaneswar: In continuation of the far-reaching impact witnessed during the preliminary stages of the NuaO initiative, the next phase of the campaign, the Nua-O district festival, has been launched. The Nua-O district festival will continue till February 5, 2024 and will cover all 30 districts. Commencing in Angul, the district fest kicked off with great enthusiasm captivating over 10,000 students with a series of events, including live music performances from state’s stars.

Awards were also presented to winners of the previous phase of the campaign. Towards the end, VK Pandian, Chairman 5T and Nabin Odisha, addressed the gathering via virtual conference where he highlighted the Chief Minister’s vision for the youth and the transformation journey championed by Odisha. The event was graced by Minister of Sports & Youth Services Tusharkanti Behera, officials of Sports department, and the district administration.

During his address, Shri VK Pandian emphasized the importance of overall personality development for youth in today’s competitive landscape. While he reiterated the importance of education, he explained the importance of extracurricular activity in developing creativity, self-confidence, teamwork, and punctuality