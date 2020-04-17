Nuapada: In view of blood banks facing acute shortage of blood amid lockdown and to raise awareness on blood donation, Nuapada collector Madhusmita Sahu donated blood Thursday evening.

The collected sample was later sent to the blood bank in Nuapada district headquarters hospital.

Inspired by the collector, Sangeeta Beura, a science teacher at Mahulbhata High School in the area, also donated blood.

Notably, patients suffering from cancer, heart disease, pregnancy complications and thalassemia need blood at regular intervals. And there is no alternative of blood.

Madhusmita urged the people of the district to take part in various blood donation camps and contribute their bit to the society.

PNN