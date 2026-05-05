Bolangir: Amid complaints of irregular drinking water supply, BJD councillors led by chairperson Lika Sahu Tuesday gheraoed the office of the Public Health Department’s superintending engineer in Bolangir.

As a novel form of protest, councillors entered the engineer’s office and placed earthen pots on the table. They said that despite repeated complaints, Public Health Department has not ensured a proper water supply to various wards of the Bolangir municipality, resulting in water scarcity during the summer.

They also added that water is being drained from various reservoirs for developmental works. At such a time, people are facing difficulties due to a lack of water.

The municipal chairperson, vice-chairperson, and councillors warned that if proper drinking water supply arrangements are not made within seven days, the agitation will intensify.

On the other hand, Additional Chief Engineer Indrajit Sahu said that the drinking water problem in the Bolangir urban area is not so severe. He added that efforts will be made to fulfil the demands raised by chairperson Lika Sahu regarding the water issue.