Nuapada: As Covid-19 plays havoc in neighbouring Chhattisgarh, adjoining Nuapada district has been witnessing a spike in Covid cases. Migrant workers who have started coming back home are being subjected to antigen tests before allowing entry.

The district administration has stepped up alertness on fringe areas. Some border points have been sealed. The entry point from Chhattisgarh is the Jonk river railway gate on the Khariar Road.

Police personnel and medical staff have been deployed there. Meanwhile, SP Rahul Jain has taken stock of the situation in Khariar Road and hinted that more police deployment will be done in the area to tighten the Covid-19 curbs on borders.

People coming from outside are told to produce Covid-19 negative certificates while they are put to antigen tests before being allowed entry into the district.

As Covid situation is worsening due to influence of the neighbouring state, the administration has taken up various measures to curb it. The administration has sealed seven routes linked to Chhattisgarh.

On the other hand, migrant workers from other states have started coming home. The migrants are put to antigen tests and then are put in home quarantine, the SP said.

Nuapada, one of the hotspot districts in the second wave of pandemic, registered 104 single-day Covid cases over last 24 hours. College shut Two Covid-19 cases were detected in National College in Nuapada district.

The administration has shut it after this development. A notice to this effected was issued by the principal of National College.

It said two employees of the college have tested positive for Covid19 following which it was decided to close the college for three days with effect from April 15 to 17. The college was shut as part of precautionary measures to prevent further spread of deadly virus on the campus.

PNN