Bhubaneswar: Couple of days after she was dragged on a cot by her daughter to a bank for withdrawal of money from her Jan Dhan account, a bed-ridden elderly woman in Nuapada district has a bank account opened by India Post Payments bank.

The bank account will enable the woman, identified as Labhe, withdraw cash at her doorstep using Aadhaar Enabled Payment System.

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad took to his twitter handle to inform about this latest development.

“Had learnt from media about the difficulty faced by a very old lady in Odisha in withdrawing cash from her bank account. Happy to share that India Post Payments Bank helped her by opening a bank account. Now she can withdraw cast at her doorstep using Aadhaar Enabled Payment System,” the tweet read.

According to a source, Kuinmati Harijan and her ailing mother Labhe reside in Bargaon village under Khariar block of Nuapada district. The Utkal Gramya Bank’s branch where she had dragged the cot with her mother on it June 10 is only 300 metres away from their house.

After coming to know that that Rs1,500 was credited to her mother’s Jan-Dhan account, Kuinmati had visited the bank to withdraw the money. But the bank said it needed some proof that Labhe is alive. Kuinmati had pleaded with bank officials about her mom’s illness and also told them she is bed-ridden. However, she was told that her mother would have to come personally to withdraw the money as she was the account holder.

However, after much pleading, the bank officials said someone from the bank would visit her June 9 morning. The mother-daughter duo had waited for the whole day for the bank officials but none turned up.

A frustrated Kuinmati then pulled the cot the next day to the bank with her ailing mother on it. The embarrassed bank officials had no option then, but to give her the money.

In this connection, branch manager, Utkal Gramya Bank’s Bargaon branch, Ajit Kumar Pradhan has been suspended following the state government direction for stringent action against the manager.