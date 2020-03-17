Mumbai/Pune: Two persons, one in Mumbai and another in Pune, tested positive Tuesday for the coronavirus in Maharashtra, taking the number of confirmed cases in the state to 41, officials informed.

The number of Covid-19 patients includes a 63-year-old man who died in Mumbai earlier in the day, becoming the first casualty of the disease in the state.

A 49-year-old man who had returned March 7 from the United States 7 tested positive Tuesday. In Pune, a 26-year-old man who had arrived March 14 from the US have also been infected by the virus, reports said.

Meanwhile the Central Railway announced Tuesday the cancellation of 23 outstation trains. It said the step was taken to contain the spread of coronavirus in Maharashtra and also due to non-occupancy.

The list includes some popular trains originating from Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur like the Deccan Express, Nandigram Express and Pragati Express. The cancellations will begin Wednesday and continue till April 1, a Central railway release said.

Agencies