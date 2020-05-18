Mumbai: Actress Nushrat Bharucha, who turned a year older Sunday, feels blessed to be with her family amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“At this point I am completely blessed and grateful to be with my family. I have family in Gujarat, in the US too and they are all safe. This phase has allowed me some time for self-reflection about how we were living our life’s worth, whatever ways and means we had and believed to have it forever.
Every year I do everything for me on my birthday, including all the things that make me happy. I organize it all, put everything together… But this year you all have done it & made it possible for me to have this happiness on my birthday. This surprise has been the most heartwarming of it all❤️ I'm still smiling, I keep watching this over & over again, lights me up from within!🥰 @varundvn You’re one of the most amazing friend I know. You really have a soul like no other! So glad to have you!🤗 @ayushmannk @tahirakashyap y'all said this to me once, come let's celebrate this joy called life. you have brought joy into my life by being a part of it thank you so much you both, much love to you!🤗 @manishmalhotra05 You’re the first person to extend a warm welcome to me when I was all new here. You just welcomed me with open arms & gave me all your love! So blessed to know you & be part of your world & to call you one of my closest friend!❤️🤗 @sophiechoudry Babyy, I know you’ll understand this the most when I say that after all & at the end of it all, I’ll still be right next to you!❤️ @fukravarun Buddyyy, what’s up what’s up, how coooool, thank you so much for the wishes!! Let’s rock it together soon!💥 @aparshakti_khurana @aakritiahuja My god, you guys are like my extended family! Just so real!! You truly make me believe in the good in this world!🤗 @iamishitaraj Ladkiiiii you & me, me & you, forever together!! ❤️
“No one ever imagined or prepared for a situation like this. But now I feel this is a new normal. I feel extremely happy, grateful, and content with whatever I have at this very moment,” Nushrat said.
Sharing a glimpse of her “house birthday party”, Nushrat posted a video on Insta Story in which she is seen grooving along with her mother to Madhuri Dixit Nene’s song “Dum Duma Dum”.
On the work front, Nushrat will be seen opposite RajKummar Rao in “Chhalaang”.