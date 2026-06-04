Mumbai: Hindi film actress Nushrratt Bharuccha has issued a clarification after her Instagram Stories went viral over alleged weird sounds after the IPL final between RCB and GT.

The actress took to the Stories section of her Instagram Thursday, and shared screenshots from previous Stories, and penned a long note clarifying that the sounds were made by a puppy.

She wrote, “Kuch logon ne hadh hi kar di hai. Ek puppy ke rone ki awaaz se itna bawaal mach gaya hai and someone has issued a fake clarification also on my behalf. So here’s the reality… I was watching the match at my friends house and their young puppy was making these crying ‘Sounds’. This is the video made by my friend at the same time with the same sounds from another angle”.

She further mentioned, “This is the house where I was watching the match. This is the puppy. This is a video from that very night a while later. Fearing exactly what has happened, I was advised to delete that video and I did. People, calm your wild thoughts down! Owning a mobile phone doesn’t empower harrassment. Do not misinterpret or follow blindly. Think and act responsibly (sic)”.

Earlier, the actress turned 40 May 17, and celebrated her birthday in the most stylish and cheerful way possible, surrounded by close friends. The actress took to her social media account to share a carousel of pictures from her intimate birthday bash. The birthday party also marked her reunion with her ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’ co-star Ishita Raj.

The two actresses were seen happily posing together, dancing together. In the pictures, Nushrratt looked stunning in a bright pink strappy gown. She was seen dancing barefoot, and having a ball of a time. The birthday party was attended by Bollywood stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Mrunal Thakur, Jaccky Bhagnani, Rakuul Preet Kaur and others.

In one picture, the actress was seen dancing her heart out with Mrunal Thakur