Bhubaneswar: The Nyaya Sanhita Exhibition organised by Odisha Police at the IDCO Exhibition Ground in Bhubaneswar drew an enthusiastic response Saturday, with people from different sections of society visiting the venue to learn about India’s newly introduced criminal laws.

A large number of students, aware citizens, intellectuals, members of the Auto Drivers’ Federation and representatives of voluntary organisations attended the exhibition to gather information about the new legal framework.

Through digital displays, informative panels and explanatory exhibits, visitors gained insights into the three new criminal laws — Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA).

One of the key attractions of the exhibition is the comprehensive presentation titled “From Crime Scene to High Court,” which explains the entire criminal justice process in an integrated and educational manner.

Ten stalls approved by the Union Home Ministry have been set up at the venue. These stalls demonstrate various aspects of the justice system, including crime scene management, the 112 emergency response system, police station functioning, hospital coordination, forensic science laboratories, public prosecution, district courts, prisons and the functioning of the High Court.

The exhibition also highlights special initiatives for implementing the new laws, police modernisation and capacity building, measures to curb crimes against women, the role of the Special Operations Group (SOG) in anti-Maoist operations, and the contribution of the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) during natural disasters.

According to officials, the primary objective of the exhibition is to create public awareness about the newly enacted criminal laws and to familiarise citizens with a digital and victim-centric criminal justice system. Visitors are also being informed about the use of modern technology and scientific methods in police investigations.

The exhibition will continue until March 10. Odisha Police has appealed to more people to visit the venue in the coming days to learn about the new criminal justice framework.