Wellington: New Zealand has detected seven fresh Omicron cases in international arrivals over two days, taking the country’s total number of infections caused by the new Covid-19 variant to 45, the Ministry of Health said Sunday.

New Zealand reported 136 cases of Covid-19 over two days, including 126 community cases and 10 imported cases at the border, said the Ministry.

Among the new community infections, 88 were recorded in the largest city of Auckland, 17 in Waikato, 13 in the Lakes region, six in Bay of Plenty, one in Taranaki and one in Northland, Xinhua news agency quoted the Ministry as saying.

The total case number of cases in the current Delta variant outbreak in the New Zealand community reached 10,619, mainly in Auckland and peripheral regions, said the ministry.

There were 47 Covid-19 patients in New Zealand hospitals including seven cases in intensive care unit (ICU) or High Dependency Unit (HDU), it said.

New Zealand has registered 13,485 confirmed cases of Covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic in early 2020, said the Ministry.

The death toll currently stands at 50.

It added that 91 per cent of eligible New Zealanders have now been fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

New Zealand is introducing the Covid-19 Protection Framework or traffic lights framework to deal with the pandemic.

The largest city Auckland and part of the North Island are at red settings.

The rest of the country is at orange settings.