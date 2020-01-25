Barang: There’s a piece of good news for animal lovers. If things go well, Nandankanan Zoological Park (NZP), on the outskirts of Capital city here, will soon have white rhinoceros.

“We’ve put forth a proposal at the zoo managing committee meeting to bring white rhinoceros from Sri Lanka and Singapore. If things go as planned, we’ll soon have white rhinoceros,” Nandankanan director Sashi Paul said.

According to zoo authorities, the plan will go a long way in enticing tourists and animal lovers to visit NZP.

“A female rhino—Nakhi—was brought to NZP from Assam’s Guwahati in 1976. Later, a male rhino— Nanda—was brought to the nature’s paradise in 1979. While Nakhi died in 2007, Nanda breathed his last at Nandankanan in 2016. The introduction of white rhinoceros at NZP will help give a facelift to the Rhino enclosure that has remained abandoned since Nanda’s death,” said the source.

Notably, the white rhinoceros or square-lipped rhinoceros is the largest existing species of rhinoceros. It has a wide mouth used for grazing and is the most social of all rhino species.