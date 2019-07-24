Barang: Nandankanan Zoological Park (NZP) is yet to become self-sufficient in the production of live food for carnivore animals kept in captivity.

A live food production centre, set up at NZP July 8, 2015, has failed to fulfill its objectives, sources said. As a result, the zoo authorities are still procuring live food from private sources by spending huge amounts of money.

According to sources, NZP has altogether 3,518 animals and birds of 156 species. These animals and birds have been kept in 213 enclosures.

Earlier, the zoo authorities procured all varieties of food for animals from private contractors. In an effort to check irregularities in food supply and ensure high quality, the zoo authorities had planned in-house production of foods.

Initially, the NZP authorities started growing grass to feed herbivore animals. They also procured fodder for deer from Odisha State Cooperative Milk Producers’ Federation (Omfed), sources said.

Subsequently, the zoo authorities had set up a live food breeding centre to feed carnivores. They had planned to breed varieties of mice, rabbit, insects, snails, chicks and fish seedlings as live food.

The centre has five chambers, at least 160 boxes and other infrastructure for the production of live food. However, the centre is now producing some varieties of insects and white mice only, sources said.

The NZP authorities are still procuring live food like some varieties of mice, chicks, fish seedlings, rabbit and snails from private suppliers.

“The zoo authorities have failed to utilise the live food production centre. They are procuring live food from private sources by paying high prices. In the process, the carnivore animals are being denied fresh and good quality live food,” said a source familiar with the issue.

When contacted, NZP range officer Ranjan Kumar Mohanty said they depend upon private suppliers to procure live food. However, he did not provide any further information on the issue.