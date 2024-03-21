Bhubaneswar: The Nandankanan Zoological Park (NZP) is mulling to give up the idea of night bird walk tour as the initiative has got a lukewarm response from the visitors since the authorities launched it ten day ago. NZP sources said that the early reviews from the visitors had lauded the initiative. However, the improper arrangement of the light show might have flagged their interests.

NZP Deputy Director Sanath Kumar N said the maximum number of visitors which has been set for 20, has now been reduced to merely five people. Further, a Whatsapp group was formed for visitors to share their experience of the tour. But, so far, the visitors have given negative reviews. The zoo launched the ‘Nandankanan Bird Walk’ March 10 following a discussion with forest department authorities.

Prima facie, the initiative aimed to hold the programme every Sunday with visitors on a first-come-first-serve basis. Besides, the zoo authorities hoped the visitors would take the bird trail as ‘breakaway’ from their mundane life and they would choose to spend quality time in the zoo during the evening hours. However, the initiative did not seem to work due to several factors. On the other hand, several experts have opined that artificial lights during the night hours might cause disorientation and disturbance among birds, causing them to hoot and squeak. This is particularly unadvisable for nocturnal birds such as owls, nightjars and nightingale.

Now, the zoo authorities are thinking of roping in a number of universities like Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT) and Centurion University of Technology and Management (CUTM). The purpose of the move is to get interested students for the trail which might see a surge in the number of visitors. Also, the authorities will address the mismanagement issues and try to fix them.

DEBADURLLAV HARICHANDAN, OP