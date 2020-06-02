Bhubaneswar: Commissionerate Police – Bhubaneswar Tuesday arrested a constable of Odisha Auxiliary Police Force (OAPF) and two of his accomplices for misbehaving with a woman.

Shahid Nagar police picked up the trio Monday night after hundreds of women from a nearby slum gheraoed the police station.

The accused men have been produced in the court.

According to a source, the woman and her husband entered into a verbal duel Sunday following which she went to the police station to report about it. On her way she was stopped by the accused trio who promised her to take to the police station and made her sit in a vehicle.

While they were taking her somewhere else, the woman jumped off the vehicle near Tomando – on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar.

The victim came back to her house and narrated her ordeal before her neighbours. Hundreds of women subsequently gheraoed the police station, demanding the arrest of the trio.

