Bhubaneswar: Popular jatra dance performer Nisha Maharana, who has often made headlines for her provocative performances in Odisha, may face legal action following her recent show in Bolangir.

The possibility of her arrest has increased after a case was registered at the Bolangir Sadar police station over allegations of an obscene dance performance at Chandanbhati village January 12.

Acting on the complaint, police detained two event organisers in connection with the incident. According to sources, a police team has arrived in Bhubaneswar and launched a search for Maharana.