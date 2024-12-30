Bhubaneswar: Senior BJD leader Pranab Prakash Das has stepped down as the president of the Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) Sunday.

Das, a former MLA from Jajpur district was elected unopposed to the position October 28, 2022. His term, scheduled to end October 2025, has now come to an early conclusion.

Speaking at a press conference Sunday, OCA general secretary Sanjay Behera announced that vice-president Pankaj Mohanty will serve as the interim president until elections are held within 45 days.

Behera mentioned that Das has resigned citing personal reasons.

“The election for the position would take place after the upcoming international cricket match,” Behera added.

PNN