Bhubaneswar: Higher Education department Monday directed Odisha Computer Application Centre (OCAC) to fix the technical glitches occurring while applying for scholarship schemes for 2020-21 academic year through Odisha Scholarship portal.

A meeting was held Monday under the chairmanship of Principal Secretary on virtual mode to address such issues.

Prativa Sahu, deputy secretary of Higher Education department, has written to OCAC stating that the common scholarship portal for the session 2020-21 is live from April 1, 2021 for three schemes of our department’s e-medhabruti scheme, Vyasakabi Fakir Mohan Senapati Bhasabruti and Gopabandhu Sikhya Sahayata Yojana.

“At the time of implementation, it is noticed that there are some serious technical glitches in the software for which the students are unable to submit their applications through the portal and we are receiving many calls from students and institutions/colleges on technical issues like adding new colleges and new courses, deletion of courses, providing user id, Aadhaar card issues and others,” said Sahu.

Students are currently facing such technical difficulties at the time of application. They failed to submit even their grievances. “It is expected that development agency will fix such issues with immediate effect,” she mentioned.

The department requested OCAC not to release the money to customer service management (CSM) until it gives the green signal.

PNN