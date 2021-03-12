Mumbai: A special court in Mumbai has sentenced an octogenarian couple to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment. The couple has been convicted in a 2013 case of sexually assaulting a four-year-old girl. The victim lived in their neighbourhood in Girgaon locality of this city. The special court convicted the couple under Section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Thursday. The verdict was awarded Friday.

The special POCSO court, presided over by judge Rekha Pandhare, also imposed a fine of Rs 1,00,000 on the couple.

According to the prosecution, the incident had occurred eight years ago after the couple called the minor to their residence and committed the crime.

The court banked on the testimony of the victim and her mother. The special court also took into account the oral evidences that were supported by the girl’s medical report, the prosecution said.

The court observed that the accused being of the girl’s grandparents’ age, were supposed to take care of her and not sexually assault her.