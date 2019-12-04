Koraput: Even as the Centre had set out to achieve open defecation-free (ODF) India by October 2, 2019 under the government’s Swachh Bharat Mission, most blocks in Koraput district speak of half-truths.

Although villages in this district were declared open defecation-free earlier, the clean-India mission seems far away from reality. Despite the provision of toilets being made available to villagers here, most of the families do not use toilets, a report said.

Allegedly, most toilets constructed in different villages are of low quality, whereas many others lack adequate provision of water and soak pits have been dug only five feet deep under the ground.

Moreover, some toilets have been constructed on the front side of several households. The subsidy money of Rs 12,000 which is given to beneficiaries is insufficient as prices of construction materials have escalated in the meanwhile, local villagers said.

In order to reach the target in pen and paper, toilets of low quality are being constructed. Even cases of beneficiaries having been registered twice have come to the fore. Acting on complaints, the state government had ordered a probe into the matter July this year and eight such cases were found thereafter.

According to sources, a fresh list of 2179 beneficiaries was prepared, following the investigation. Government report shows that toilets were constructed in the houses of 2,56,121 beneficiaries of the district. By fiscal 2019-20 October 18, all the 1901 villages of 240 panchayats in Koraput district were declared open defecation-free.

The total figure included 147 villages of 13 panchayats under Bandhugaon block, 241 villages of 20 panchayats under Baipariguda block, 148 villages of 31 panchayats under Borigumma block, 165 villages of 16 panchayats under Dasamantapur block, 112 villages of 22 panchayats under Jeypore block, 97 villages of 14 panchayats under Koraput block, 95 villages of 17 panchayats under Kotpada block, 84 villages of 16 panchayats under Kundura block, 168 villages of 15 panchayats under Lamataput block, 101 villages of 13 panchayats under Laxmipur block, 219 villages of 23 panchayats under Nandapur block, 127 villages of 9 panchayats under Narayanpatna block, 102 villages of 14 panchayats under Pattangi block and 95 villages of 17 panchayats under Semiliguda block.

Notably, public awareness campaign needs to be organised in these areas for successful implementation of the programme, villager seniors said. Instead of going by the reports, the district unit of the water and sanitation department should verify the quality standard of toilets and expedite the construction work, they opined.