Bhubaneswar: Odia actor Sabyasachi Mishra donated Saturday Rs 1,00,000 to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund which will be used in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

“In the current situation, donations will be very helpful for the poor and needy. So let everyone extend a helping hand to the government,” Sabyasachi said. “Do not go outside if there is no urgent work during the lockdown. Wash your hands after returning to the home. We all have to stay home and fight unitedly against coronavirus,” the actor added.

Sabyasachi, who has acted in Telugu, Tamil and Bengali films, also appealed to the privileged class to come forward and help others who are facing hardships in arranging for their food.

Earlier actress Rani Panda has donated Rs 50, 000 to the CM’s relief fund.

