Bhubaneswar: Odia actress Deepa Sahu passed away at a private hospital here Monday afternoon. She was 35.

Deepa had been suffering from cancer for more than a year. However, all the medications tried did not have any effect. Deepa was hospitalised last month as her condition deteriorated.

The actress was born October 25, 1985 in Dhenkanal district. In a short acting career, Deepa achieved fame through music videos. Her hit numbers include Tora Krushna Chuda Rangara Nali Odhani, Hai Hai To Mali Phula Gajara, and Ekda Ekda Ra’. Besides, she also acted in a number of Odia TV serials. Deepa also a featured in a number of Odia films like Nari Akhire Nian’.

In fact Nari Akhire Nian was Deepa’s debut film which was directed by Sanjay Nayak. The film featured several other top stars including Siddhant Mahapatra, Mihir Das, Anu Choudhury, Debu Bose and Mama Mishra among others

Deepa’s death comes as a huge shock to the Odia film industry. Only last week veteran actor Bijay Mohanty breathed his last.

PNN