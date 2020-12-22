Bhubaneswar: In a tragic road mishap, four persons including an Army Jawan from Odisha died in a road accident near the India-China border at Nathula Sunday late night.

The deceased army jawan has been identified as Yajnanarayana Kar (27) of Athagarhpatna in Kabisuryanagar area of Ganjam district. Sources said, he had tied nuptial knot 14 months ago. His wife is now seven months pregnant.

Source said, Kar had been selected from the Engineer Regiment of Army in 2018.

The mishap took place when an Army vehicle carrying them skidded off Jawaharlal Nehru Road at 17th mile near Nathula and fell into a gorge killing three soldiers and the son of a jawan.

Kar’s family is in shock after receiving the tragic news. Further details awaited.

PNN