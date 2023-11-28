New Delhi/ Bhubaneswar: Art enthusiasts have the opportunity to experience a retrospective of veteran artist Jatin Das’ finest works — a lifetime of paintings on canvas and paper, drawings in conte and ink, watercolours, sculptures, graphics, terracotta, ceramic and porcelain platters, pinch toys; as well as his poems and insights about art and life.

The exhibition, titled ‘Jatin Das – A Retrospective: 1963-2023’, is being held at Delhi’s National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA) till January 7.

It is a celebration of the 82-year-old Padma Bhushan recipient, who is widely regarded as one of India’s eminent contemporary artists.

The exhibition was recently inaugurated in the presence of various dignitaries including Ustaad Amjad Ali Khan (Sarod player), Raghu Rai (photographer), Dr Karan Singh, Amitabh Kant, senior bureaucrat, Adoor Gopalakrishnan, filmmaker, Balan Nambiar, Madhavi Parekh and Manu Parekh, senior artists, Ambassador of Sweden, Director of French Institute, Madhavi Mudgal, Odissi dancer, Laila Tyabji, craft activist, Taslima Nasrin, Bangladeshi Writer and many others across different fields.

Das is originally from Mayurbhanj, Odisha. At 17, he went to study at the Sir JJ School of Art in Mumbai, which inaugurated its art gallery with a solo show of Das’ paintings.

Das lived in Mumbai for ten years, setting up his studio in 1959 at the Bhulabhai Memorial Institute, alongside the studios of artists like MF Hussain and Vasudeo Gaitonde. He then moved to Delhi, where he has lived ever since.

In the past 60 years, Das has held over 80 one-man shows worldwide and has represented India at the Venice and Tokyo Biennales, among many other exhibitions.

He paints primarily in oil, ink, and watercolour, and draws with conte.

About the exhibition, the artist said: “This retrospective was long overdue. It was not easy to make a selection for the show. What you see is only the tip of the iceberg. I got the chance to distance myself and view the works as a viewer. I struggle with the dichotomy that I live on the sale of my paintings, but I do not paint to sell.”

IANS