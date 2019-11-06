PONDICHERRY: A solo art exhibition of eminent Odia artist Panchanan Samal was inaugurated at Aurodhan Art Gallery in Pondicherry Wednesday.

While director, Aurodhan Art Gallery, Thiru. Lalit Verma inaugurated the show, former principal of Tagore Arts College Pondicherry Thiru. E.M Rajan presided over the show where art collectors, critics and lovers were present in huge numbers.

More than 20 paintings were displayed at the expo. More than 15 of those paintings are surreal themed. The collection also boasted five abstract paintings. The theme of expo was ‘Indian culture and Bull.’

Interacting with Orissa Post, Verma said, “The ideas and imaginations of the painter came wonderfully alive on canvas and the packed gallery is a testimony of his magnificent work.

Artist Panchanan Samal said, “A Bull has a lot of power and it should be used in the right way. In my paintings, I have depicted human beings as bulls as they have unlimited capacity to work, but need a guideline to succeed in life.”

The paintings exhibited at the expo took two and a half months to complete.

Art critic Kashinath Barik stated that Samal’s innovative paintings have made people o sit up and take notice. “It’s his ability to surprise art lovers every time with unique themes,” he said.

Samal is a free-lance artist since 1993. He has organised art camps and exhibitions for the development of Visual Arts and has participated in many international, national and state level painting camps.