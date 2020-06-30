Bhubaneswar: Just 24-hour after central government banned 59 Chinese apps including Tik Tok, a desi alternative Indian app ‘Chingari’ is getting huge response and has crossed more than 2.5 million downloads.

While we might be aware about Chingari app, many are unaware about the founder of the app. The app has been co-founded by and developed by Biswatma Nayak a resident of Adaspur area in Cuttack district of Odisha. Nayak is also the CEO of the company.

Taking about his background, Biswatma Nayak has passed his matriculation from Prachi Academy, Adaspur. Then he completed his +2 from Royal College of Science and Technology. After completing his +2 he joined ITER, SOA University in Bhubaneswar and passed the engineering degree from the university.

Sources said, the app is designed by Nayak and his college programmer Siddharth Gautam. The duo designed the app in Bengaluru in the year 2019.

The app is witnessing nearly 1 lakh downloads and over 2 million views per hour since the government banned the Chinese apps. It has already been downloaded over 3 million times. Chingari allows a user to download and upload videos, chat with friends, interact with new people, share content, and browse through feed.

The primary difference between Chingari and Tik Tok is that the former pays a content creator on the basis of how viral the video becomes. For every video that you upload on the Chingari app, you get points (per view) which can be redeemed for money.

So, unlike Tik Tok, Chingari is rewarding for creators as they don’t just get fame but also money for the content they upload on the app.

Also, the users can share status, videos, audio clips, GIF stickers and photos directly from the app to WhatsApp. Users get access to trending news, entertainment news, funny videos, songs, quotes, poetry and mimes.

Biswatma Nayak, Co-founder of the Chingari App, said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given us the clarion call of Vocal for Local and Chingari has been developed completely in India”.

“It is the best replacement for video entertainment apps by foreign firms. Chingari isn’t a clone of some foreign app but has been designed in keeping with the needs of Indian users”, added Nayak.

After ban of Tik Tok both Indian and foreign investors are showing more interest to invest in the app.

Industrialist Anand Mahindra “who never used Tik Tok” has downloaded Chingari and tweeted about it, saying “More power to you”.

