Puri: Ashish Kumar Jena, a student of the Samanta Chandra Sekhar College in Puri, has succeeded in flying the National Cadet Corps (NCC) flag at 16,500ft height of the Himalayan Mountain range as a lone cadet from Odisha. This was informed by a senior official Monday.

According to sources, five cadets were recently shortlisted from the state for the expedition by NCC directorate in New Delhi on behalf of the government of India. Ashish Kumar Jena from Puri was among the five cadets.

“The expedition was organised with a view to instill courage and confidence in the cadets. Ashish Jena from Odisha is the only cadet who could successfully scale a height of 16,500 feet. Selected cadets had received training at Himalayan Mountaineering Institute in Darjeeling of West Bengal prior to their expedition,” the senior official expressed.

Expedition was of 22 days, of which they were trained for 10 days. The cadets had to climb in tough terrains under adverse climatic conditions. Ashish was felicitated by the institute with a medal and certificate for his success, the NCC official further said.

Ashish was also lauded by the Commanding Officer of NCC Batallion in Puri Colonel Sudarshan Joshi and Administrative Officer Colonel Prasanna Kumar Panda, including SCS College principal Sujata Mishra.

PNN