Puri: The body of a 22-year-old youth, who had gone missing, was found Monday floating in Nuanai river of Puri. The deceased has been identified as Chittaranjan Palei of Sanabandhakera village under Brahmagiri block in Puri district. Under mysterious circumstances, Palei had gone missing a couple of days ago.

A source said Palei had gone for a picnic along with his friends. His family members were worried after he did not return home after the picnic. After failing to know his whereabouts, his family members had lodged an FIR at Puri Sadar police station.

However, there was no trace of his whereabouts until some local residents spotted Palei’s body floating in Nuanai river Monday and informed Sadar police. After receiving the information, police along with fire services personnel reached the spot and fished out the body.

Sadar police have also recovered a mobile phone and other belongings of the victim from near Gadamrugasira bridge. Reports said, the cops also spotted a splash of blood while recovering the items from the body.

Under suspect, the investigating team has detained three youths.

“Some foul play is suspected behind the youth’s death. Police have detained three persons in this connection and interrogating them. Palei was the private Personal Security Officer (PSO) of the Deputy Chairman of State Planning Board and former legislator Sanjay Kumar Das Burma. A detailed probe is underway to unravel the actual cause behind the death of Palei,” a senior official in Sadar station said.

PNN