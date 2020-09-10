Cuttack: Even as the Anubhav-Varsha rift continues to reach new heights every day, national award-winning Odia actress Prakruti Mishra of ‘Hello Arsi’ fame has come forward in support of the MP.

Reposting Anubhav’s video in which he refuted domestic violence charges against him and his family members, Prakruti wrote: “Dear Phapun Bhai, everyone who knows you closely knows the entire scene in details. You being a respectful person don’t need to give clarification. Let the world around bark. TRUTH SHALL PREVAIL SOON. Be strong. We are with you.”

The actor-turned-politician replied: “Tons of thanks and immense love to you dear@prakrutiworld. May God bless you with more success and energy.”

After questioning Varsha’s cool and cheerful presence at his Nandi Sahi residence in Cuttack despite accusing his family of domestic violence, Anubhav has shared a video of Ganesh Puja celebration at his house this and wrote, “Does this video in any way convey that hon’ble SOMEONE is facing DOMESTIC VIOLENCE? Hon’ble SOMEONE celebrating SHREE GANESH CHATURTHI 2020 with my sweet family at my Parent’s house.”

