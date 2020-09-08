Cuttack: Based on actress Varsha Priyadarshini’s FIR at Purighat police in Cuttack, the cops Tuesday summoned two youths who allegedly clicked photos from the bedroom of the actress when she was eating food Monday.

The two youths have been identified as Sujit Dalei and Khagendra. Sujit is said to be a close friend and political associate of Kendrapara BJD MP Anubhav Mohanty. Details of Khagendra is yet to be known.

Notably, the two youths allegedly entered her bedroom and clicked photos and shot a video while she was having food. Following the incident, Varsha dialled police helpline (100) and sought protection.

Varsha had Saturday filed a case under Section 12 of the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act against the MP for allegedly assaulting and harassing her.

Instead of lodging any complaint with the police, Varsha had approached the Sub Divisional Judicial Magistrate (SDJM) court here in a criminal miscellaneous case against Anubhav under section 12 of Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act.

On the other hand, it was revealed that Anubhav had filed a divorce petition at Delhi’s Patiala Court back in July.

In his 47 page petition, the MP said that he wants to get a divorce on grounds that his wife has not allowed him to have physical relations with her after eight years of their marriage though she does not suffer from any physical disability.

PNN