New Delhi: Dr Nihar Ranjan Dash, a gastro surgeon at AIIMS Delhi, has conducted a rare surgery to save the life of a boy who had consumed a 20-cm-long knife to end his life.

Dash, who hails from Puri district, said the boy had gulped the knife with water a month ago but didn’t inform anyone.

Only after his health started deteriorating, his parents admitted him at Safdarjung hospital in Delhi where the doctors did X-ray and got to know about the knife in his stomach. “The patient was immediately referred to AIIMS.

The surgery was performed, July 19. The knife has passed through his food pipe, windpipe and blood vessel to stomach but luckily it didn’t cut any vessel.