Bhubaneswar: Popular Odia film industry actor Sabyasachi Mishra and actress Archita Sahu have shared happy news with their fans, announcing that they are expecting their first child. Actress Archita Sahu is set to become a mother soon.

The couple shared the announcement through a video posted on social media. In the video, Sabyasachi and Archita are seen standing near the Lingaraj Temple in Bhubaneswar, where they revealed the news to their fans. Soon after the video was shared, fans and several celebrities flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages and best wishes.

Archita is set to become a mother nearly five years after her marriage to Sabyasachi Mishra. The couple tied the knot March 1, 2021.

Sabyasachi Mishra was earlier married to Seema Mishra in 2008, but the couple separated in 2015 due to personal reasons. He later fell in love with Archita Sahu, and the two got married in 2021.

Sabyasachi and Archita have worked together in several Odia films and have received immense love from audiences for their on-screen chemistry. Their real-life relationship has also been warmly embraced by fans.

With Archita expecting their first child, the couple has entered a new phase of life, and their announcement has been widely celebrated by admirers across the state.