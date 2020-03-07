BHUBANESWAR: The 10th edition of Odia Filmfair Awards 2019 will be held at Janata Maidan in Bhubaneswar, March 15, 2020.

Veteran Ollywood actor Ajit Das will be conferred with the Lifetime Achievement Award on the occasion for his contribution to Odia cinema, managing director of Ruchi Spices Company Sarat Kumar Sahu said Friday. Das will receive a cash award of Rs 25,000 and a trophy by the Odisha Filmfair Awards (OFA) Foundation.

Besides, awards will be given in 27 categories at the ceremony which will be jointly organised by the Odisha Filmfare Awards (OFA) Foundation and White Canvass, an event management company.

White Canvass director Arabinda Sahoo informed that for the first time, an award for the best spotboy and light boy will be given at the function as they have a big role in the success of any movie.

The event will be graced by well-known Bollywood actress Kajal Agarwal and Junior Amitabh Bachchan Shashikant Pedwal. Popular comedian Guddu and voice-over artist Smrutiranjan aka Natia will host the show at Janata Maidan. Odia actor Subhasish Sharma aka Mantu is the brand ambassador for the event.

For the first time OFA will award spectators for participating in the quiz programme which will be conducted by Shashikant Pedwal. The winners will be given cash prizes of Rs 20,000, Rs 15,000 and Rs 10,000 respectively to the winners of the quiz.

“OFA Foundation will also provide financial assistance to cancer-stricken children and physically challenged students of the Super-30,” Arabinda added.